Suite repository URL validation

We have updated the validation for the repository URL field on the Suite Settings page. Previously, users could only set GitHub or GitLab URLs. With this update, you can now enter any valid URL as the repository URL.

This provides more flexibility when setting your repository URL, allowing integration with other platforms beyond GitHub and GitLab.

No action is required on your part to benefit from this update. Enjoy the enhanced flexibility!

Katie

