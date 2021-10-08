I'm excited to announce Buildkite Test Analytics! Using Test Analytics you can identify problems in your delivery pipelines earlier than ever, understand what’s slowing down your builds, and keep a closer eye on your speed and reliability metrics 🎯

🐛 Flaky test identification

A single flaky test can interrupt critical deployments, and waste everyone’s time debugging failures unrelated to their code changes. With automatic flaky test identification and analysis over time, you can see exactly which tests are most disruptive.

⚡️ Speed & reliability monitoring

Keeping your tests speedy and reliable ensures your feedback loops are fast, deployments are frequent, and developers feel productive. Create alerts for changes in runtime and reliability, and detect problems before they affect the team.

🔍 Deep performance analysis

Reduce time and money spent on wasted build compute, by uncovering your test suite’s largest bottlenecks. Per-test tracking, and integration with your programming language and test framework, gives you the speed and performance data you need to diagnose and fix issues.

⏱ Real-time results from any CI

Fix problems as they occur, with real-time alerts down to an individual test level. You can set up Test Analytics within your Buildkite pipelines or on any other CI provider, and immediately start to analyze and improve your build speed and reliability.

📬 Learn more and join the waitlist

Read more on the Buildkite Test Analytics page, and sign up to the waitlist for early access.