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See the important parts of job logs first

Job logs on the new build page are easier to scan now that Buildkite folds de-emphasized system groups into compact rows by default. Command output and the groups you usually need remain visible, while setup and other supporting output take up less space.

Select a folded row to reveal just that section in place. The job log toolbar also lets you Show system groups temporarily and hide them again, while Show all system groups in display options saves your preference for future job logs. The separate Expand groups and Collapse groups controls open or close the groups currently visible without revealing hidden system groups.

Buildkite automatically keeps relevant output in view:

  • Groups explicitly opened in the log remain open
  • Following a link to a specific line or range reveals its containing group
  • Search includes folded groups and reveals matching output

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