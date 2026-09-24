Buildkite Cache is now in public preview

Buildkite Cache is now available in public preview. It saves and restores files and directories across pipeline jobs and builds. Use it for package manager download caches, compiled dependencies, and other regenerable data to avoid repeating work.

Define what to cache in .buildkite/cache.yml , then use buildkite-agent cache restore and buildkite-agent cache save in your pipeline. Cache keys let you match entries to inputs such as your operating system, architecture, and lockfile contents.

Cache registry policies let you control which jobs can save and restore entries. Use them to prevent untrusted builds from writing caches that trusted builds consume, helping protect against cache poisoning.

Buildkite Cache works with both Buildkite hosted and self-hosted agents. Hosted agents receive a default cache store automatically. For self-hosted agents, configure your own Amazon S3 or S3-compatible storage. Jobs must run on clustered agents with Buildkite agent version 4.0.3 or later.

Buildkite Cache is separate from hosted agent cache volumes: it saves and restores files using cache keys rather than providing attached storage.

See the Buildkite Cache guide for setup instructions and cache policy configuration.

Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com