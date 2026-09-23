  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Test your schedules with or without edits

Test your schedules with or without edits

Run a pipeline schedule as configured, or customize a one-off build without changing the schedule. Helpful when you need to validate your schedules before turning them on. Two actions on the schedule page make the choice clear:

  • Run now asks for confirmation, then creates a build using the schedule's saved message, commit, branch, and environment variables. The build has source schedule, just like an automatic scheduled run, and appears in the schedule's Recent Builds. Use it to test conditions and policies that depend on scheduled builds without waiting for the next run.
  • Run with edits opens the familiar, prefilled New Build form for an ad-hoc run. Try a different environment variable value for a one-off validation without updating the saved schedule. These builds keep source ui, rather than schedule.

Run now and Run with edits side by side on a pipeline schedule page

Neither action changes your saved configuration or the next scheduled run. You can also run a disabled schedule once without enabling it.

Chris

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Start an all-access trial
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Compare

  1. Buildkite vs GitHub Actions
  2. Buildkite vs Depot

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement
  6. Supplier Code of Conduct
  7. Modern Slavery Statement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2026