Buildkite Helm chart: Slack App integration
The Buildkite Agent Stack for Kubernetes Helm chart now includes built-in support for Slack App integration. You can configure Slack notifications directly in your Helm values without needing a separate sidecar or custom webhook setup. The chart handles token management and channel routing so your pipelines can post build status updates to Slack out of the box.
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