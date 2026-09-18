Elastic CI Stack v7 is here with Buildkite Agent v4

Elastic CI Stack for AWS v7 is now available, bringing Buildkite Agent v4 to both Linux and Windows instances.

Agent v4 clears out functionality deprecated since v3 arrived in 2018 and makes supported behavior the default. New capabilities have continued shipping in v3, so for most setups the move changes nothing about how you use the agent.

Elastic CI Stack v7 updates its configuration to match. It replaces the tracing and cancellation parameters, removes the timestamp toggle, and drops Agent v3 support.

What happens now

Upgrading to v7? Start with the Elastic CI Stack v6 → v7 upgrade guide. It covers the stack configuration changes and links to the Agent v4 migration steps. Check custom parameter files, deployment automation, and any settings supplied through AgentEnvFileUrl .

Start with the Elastic CI Stack v6 → v7 upgrade guide. It covers the stack configuration changes and links to the Agent v4 migration steps. Check custom parameter files, deployment automation, and any settings supplied through . Using Datadog tracing? You can keep your existing Datadog Agent. Enable OTLP ingestion if it isn't already enabled, then configure Buildkite to send traces to that endpoint. The Datadog tracing migration steps cover the settings.

If you experience any issues, contact support@buildkite.com.