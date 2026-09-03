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Job logs are limited to 1 GiB

Job logs are now limited to 1 GiB (1,024 MiB) by default. You can check your organization’s current log size limit on the Quotas page.

When a job log exceeds the limit, Buildkite cancels the job and adds a Log Size Limit Exceeded event to the timeline. Logs received prior to the limit being reached are retained.

If you need to produce output greater than 1GiB, consider a build artifact.

See the managing log output guide for more ways to trim output. Need a higher limit? We’d love to learn about your use case: support@buildkite.com.

Juanito

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