See when GitHub rate limits delay CI status updates

When a build has finished but its status hasn't appeared on a pull request, it can be difficult to tell whether CI is still processing or GitHub is temporarily unable to accept the update.

Buildkite now surfaces GitHub API rate-limit exhaustion directly in the UI, giving you clear visibility into what's delaying status updates and when normal delivery should resume.

What we're doing

We've added an organization-wide banner that appears when the API quota for your GitHub App installation is exhausted. It describes possible symptoms and shows the time when GitHub will reset the API request quota.

How it works

The banner appears when GitHub begins rate-limiting the app installation.

It lists symptoms you will experience, and shows the expected reset time.

After the limit resets, the message remains temporarily while Buildkite retries outstanding status updates.

Individual users can dismiss the notification once they understand the impact.

This makes it easier to distinguish a GitHub-side delivery constraint from a problem with your build—and spend less time investigating why a completed build is still blocking a pull request.