Buildkite MCP Server gives agents a fast path through failed builds

Debugging a failed build shouldn't start with a scavenger hunt. The Buildkite MCP Server now includes get_build_failure_summary , a new tool designed around Anthropic's best practices for writing tools for agents. It turns a common multi-step workflow into one purpose-built call, taking an agent from “the build failed” to a likely cause.

The tool brings together the build state, failed and broken jobs, useful log tails, error and warning annotations, and failed Test Engine executions. It even catches jobs that are still running but have already signaled that they'll fail. The result is deliberately bounded, giving the agent useful context without burying the conversation in logs.

When a failure needs a closer look, the agent can still follow up with the existing job, log, annotation, and test tools.

This is available in both the open-source MCP server and the Remote MCP server.