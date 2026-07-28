Ubuntu 24.04 is now available for Elastic CI Stack for AWS

The Elastic CI Stack for AWS now supports Ubuntu 24.04 LTS as an alternative to Amazon Linux 2023 for Linux agents. Ubuntu images are available for both x86-64 and ARM64 instances.

Ubuntu can be selected with either supported deployment method:

For CloudFormation, set the LinuxDistribution parameter to ubuntu2404 in Elastic CI Stack for AWS v6.70.0.

parameter to in Elastic CI Stack for AWS v6.70.0. For Terraform, set linux_distribution = "ubuntu2404" when using Terraform module v0.11.0.

Amazon Linux 2023 remains the default, so existing configurations continue to use it unless Ubuntu is explicitly selected.