Hosted Agent Outbound IP Address Ranges Updating August 2, 2026

The outbound IP address ranges used by Hosted Agents are being updated. The updated ranges are now visible in your Cluster's Networking page, but will not take effect until August 2, 2026. The new, larger ranges provide additional IP address space to support increasing workloads.

If you maintain IP allowlists or firewall rules, please review and update them before August 2 to ensure uninterrupted access.

Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com