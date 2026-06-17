Track the performance of your hosted agents

There's a new Metrics tab on every job that runs on Buildkite hosted agents, giving you a live view of how that job used its machine. No dashboards to wire up, no agent configuration — open a job and the charts are right there.

Measure CPU load: See how hard the machine worked over the life of the job, so you can spot steps that are starved for CPU or right-size an oversized instance.

See how hard the machine worked over the life of the job, so you can spot steps that are starved for CPU or right-size an oversized instance. Watch memory utilization: Track memory usage across the job to catch the spikes that lead to out-of-memory failures before they bite.

Track memory usage across the job to catch the spikes that lead to out-of-memory failures before they bite. Keep an eye on storage: Follow disk utilization over time to find jobs that are filling up the instance.

Follow disk utilization over time to find jobs that are filling up the instance. Spot IO wait (Linux): On Linux instances, an extra chart surfaces time spent waiting on IO, making it easy to tell a disk-bound job apart from a CPU-bound one.

On Linux instances, an extra chart surfaces time spent waiting on IO, making it easy to tell a disk-bound job apart from a CPU-bound one. Updates live as the job runs: The charts stream in while the job is still running and settle into a complete picture once it finishes, so you don't have to wait for the build to end to start investigating.

Use it to debug slow or failing jobs, right-size your hosted instances, and understand where your build minutes are actually going. Available now on jobs running on hosted agents — open any job and select the Metrics tab.