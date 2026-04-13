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  5. Saved default view for the Tests tab

Saved default view for the Tests tab

You can now save a default filtered view directly from the Tests tab. After configuring your filters, save them as your default view so the Tests tab loads with your preferred filters each time you visit.

Screenshot of saving filters on the Tests tab

This makes it easier to:

  • Jump straight to the test results that matter most to your team
  • Share a consistent, filtered view across your organization
  • Reduce time spent reconfiguring filters between visits

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