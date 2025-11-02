New deployment plugins released

We're happy to announce that we have developed three new plugins that enable easy deployments and rollbacks using several popular code deployment tools.

The AWS Lambda Deploy plugin supports AWS Lambda deployments and rollbacks. It can deploy both zip files and container images, and uses aliases to enable blue/green deployments. Optional features include automatic rollback in case of failure, and a customizable health check for verifying the deployment. The plugin will also create detailed build annotations about the deployment and rollback process, for post-build review.

The ArgoCD Deployment plugin supports ArgoCD deployments and rollbacks. It leverages the ArgoCD API to perform health checks after the deployment is complete, and collects application and pod logs to upload as build artifacts for later review. It also includes support for sending your team Slack notifications when appropriate, as well as customizable manual rollback workflows.

The Deployment Helm Chart plugin supports simple deployments and rollback workflows using Helm. Specify your chart, release name, namespace, and optional values, and the plugin will take care of the rest. Rollbacks can be triggered by a user after manual application health checks.

Follow the links above for complete usage information for each of these plugins. Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com