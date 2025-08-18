  1. Resources
Template Buildkite Plugin Build status

A Buildkite plugin for something awesome

Options

These are all the options available to configure this plugin’s behaviour.

Required

mandatory (string)

A great description of what this is supposed to do.

Optional

optional (string)

Describe how the plugin behaviour changes if this option is not specified, allowed values and its default.

numbers (array)

An array of numeric values for processing. Each element must be a number.

enabled (boolean)

Enable or disable a specific feature. Defaults to false.

config (object)

Configuration object with key-value pairs.

config.host (string, required)

The hostname or IP address to connect to.

config.port (number, optional)

The port number to use for the connection. Defaults to 1234.

config.ssl (boolean, optional)

Whether to use SSL/TLS for the connection. Defaults to true.

timeout (number)

Timeout value in seconds. Must be between 1 and 60 seconds.

Examples

Show how your plugin is to be used

steps:
  - label: "🔨 Running plugin"
    command: "echo template plugin"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "value"

And with other options as well

If you want to change the plugin behaviour:

steps:
  - label: "🔨 Running plugin"
    command: "echo template plugin with options"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "value"
          optional: "example"
steps:
  - label: "🔨 Array processing"
    command: "echo processing array"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "value"
          numbers: [1, 2, 3, 5, 8]
steps:
  - label: "🔨 Feature toggle"
    command: "echo feature processing"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "value"
          enabled: true
steps:
  - label: "🔨 Configuration"
    command: "echo processing config"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "value"
          config:
            host: "example.com"
            port: 8080
            ssl: false
steps:
  - label: "🔨 Timeout handling"
    command: "echo processing with timeout"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "value"
          timeout: 30

Compatibility

Elastic StackAgent Stack K8sHosted (Mac)Hosted (Linux)Notes
????n/a
  • ✅ Fully supported (all combinations of attributes have been tested to pass)
  • ⚠️ Partially supported (some combinations cause errors/issues)
  • ❌ Not supported

👩‍💻 Contributing

Your policy on how to contribute to the plugin!

Developing

To run testing, shellchecks, and plugin linting, use bk run with the Buildkite CLI:

bk run

Alternatively, to run just the tests, you can use the Buildkite Plugin Tester:

docker run --rm -ti -v "${PWD}":/plugin buildkite/plugin-tester:latest

📜 License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

