Template Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for something awesome
Options
These are all the options available to configure this plugin’s behaviour.
Required
mandatory (string)
A great description of what this is supposed to do.
Optional
optional (string)
Describe how the plugin behaviour changes if this option is not specified, allowed values and its default.
numbers (array)
An array of numeric values for processing. Each element must be a number.
enabled (boolean)
Enable or disable a specific feature. Defaults to
false.
config (object)
Configuration object with key-value pairs.
config.host (string, required)
The hostname or IP address to connect to.
config.port (number, optional)
The port number to use for the connection. Defaults to
1234.
config.ssl (boolean, optional)
Whether to use SSL/TLS for the connection. Defaults to
true.
timeout (number)
Timeout value in seconds. Must be between 1 and 60 seconds.
Examples
Show how your plugin is to be used
steps:
- label: "🔨 Running plugin"
command: "echo template plugin"
plugins:
- template#v1.0.0:
mandatory: "value"
And with other options as well
If you want to change the plugin behaviour:
steps:
- label: "🔨 Running plugin"
command: "echo template plugin with options"
plugins:
- template#v1.0.0:
mandatory: "value"
optional: "example"
steps:
- label: "🔨 Array processing"
command: "echo processing array"
plugins:
- template#v1.0.0:
mandatory: "value"
numbers: [1, 2, 3, 5, 8]
steps:
- label: "🔨 Feature toggle"
command: "echo feature processing"
plugins:
- template#v1.0.0:
mandatory: "value"
enabled: true
steps:
- label: "🔨 Configuration"
command: "echo processing config"
plugins:
- template#v1.0.0:
mandatory: "value"
config:
host: "example.com"
port: 8080
ssl: false
steps:
- label: "🔨 Timeout handling"
command: "echo processing with timeout"
plugins:
- template#v1.0.0:
mandatory: "value"
timeout: 30
Compatibility
|Elastic Stack
|Agent Stack K8s
|Hosted (Mac)
|Hosted (Linux)
|Notes
|?
|?
|?
|?
|n/a
- ✅ Fully supported (all combinations of attributes have been tested to pass)
- ⚠️ Partially supported (some combinations cause errors/issues)
- ❌ Not supported
👩💻 Contributing
Your policy on how to contribute to the plugin!
Developing
To run testing, shellchecks, and plugin linting, use
bk run with the Buildkite CLI:
bk run
Alternatively, to run just the tests, you can use the Buildkite Plugin Tester:
docker run --rm -ti -v "${PWD}":/plugin buildkite/plugin-tester:latest
📜 License
The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.