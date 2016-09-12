  1. Resources
Getting started with iOS CI and fastlane

Speed up your iOS development cycle with CI. fastlane pipelines can test and lint your app automatically, on every commit.

Headshot of Daniel Oakley

Daniel Oakley
Terminated AWS Spot Instance passing a file to a new running Spot Instance

7 minute read

Retrying CI/CD steps when Spot Instances terminate

AWS Spot Instances lower cloud costs, but also stop at any time. Bring them into your CI infrastructure without sacrificing pipeline efficiency.

Headshot of Daniel Oakley

Daniel Oakley

12 minute read

Run CI/CD on Kubernetes in any cloud

Learn how to run scalable and resilient CI/CD infrastructure on Kubernetes anywhere. Follow along on your local machine in AWS, Microsoft, or Google.

Headshot of Michael BeltonHeadshot of Peter Buckley

Michael Belton and Peter Buckley

3 minute read

Using GitHub's pull request merge queue in your pipelines

Learn how to get started with GitHub's merge queue in your pipelines.

Headshot of Mel Kaulfuss

Mel Kaulfuss

7 minute read

Private package management with Packagecloud

Learn about private repositories in Packagecloud—including creating, uploading, and distributing private packages.

Headshot of Elizabeth Vo

Elizabeth Vo
A person in a flying canoe paddles by the Kubernetes logo

16 minute read

Getting started with Kubernetes and Buildkite: A bubbly trip in the clouds

Learn how to use the new Kubernetes (k8s) stack to deploy Buildkite agents to any cloud, including using kind, AKS, EKS, and GKE.

Headshot of Peter Buckley

Peter Buckley

11 minute read

CI/CD best practices

Creating a CI/CD pipeline is only the first step. Optimizing it is the real journey, but there are best practices anyone can follow to improve their CI/CD maturity.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan

5 minute read

Signed Git commits with Sigstore, Gitsign and OIDC

Headshot of James Healy

James Healy

15 minute read

Reproducible Machine Learning with Buildkite

Headshot of Andy MacKinlay

Andy MacKinlay

6 minute read

Terraform Techniques with Buildkite

Headshot of Samuel Cochran

Samuel Cochran

