Introducing the Build Pipeline

Today, Buildbox is back with a brand new invention. I'm happy to introduce you to Build Pipelines.

Build Pipelines allow you to take your build, split it up into smaller steps and parallelize them over multiple build agents. This can result in major speed improvements to your builds.

In the example below, we have 3 steps, rspec, staging-deploy, and staging-smoke. These steps will run one after another. Once they all pass, the pipeline becomes blocked until we manually allow it to continue. These sorts of pipeline configurations are great for controlling production deploys.

Each build step has its own set of agents, environment variables, artifact paths and branch configuration. This gives you a vast amount of flexibility when configuring the pipeline.

Note The build pipeline only works with new agents, so please upgrade if you haven't yet already.

