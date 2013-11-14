  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog
  4. /
  5. Introducing Build Artifacts

Introducing Build Artifacts

23 second read

You can now upload files associated with any build you run on Buildbox This is useful if you generate documentation or code coverage analysis for your projects.

You define which artifacts you want to upload by specifying a directory glob on your Pipeline Setings page. The Ruby documentation has some examples on how to write a directory glob.

Before you start uplading artifacts, you'll need to update to the latest version of the agent (0.6). You can read the release notes and upgrade instructions on GitHub.

Related posts

Introducing the Scale-Out Delivery Platform: Software Delivery for the AI era

The Delivery First Mindset

Unifying the Buildkite experience, visually

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service