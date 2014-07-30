Today we're shipping some updates to the build log output renderer as well as releasing a new version of the terminal gem (
v0.3.2). The updates include:
Enhanced rendering of npm output
npm output should now look just like it appears in your terminal.
npm install used to look something like this:
Now it looks like this:
There is also some basic support for background colors:
Emoji
Unicode emojis are now supported. Now you can finally give your build scripts more cowbell:
ANSI Art
We've extended the color support to render ANSI art correctly, so you can now render important build information 😉 such as the following example from ansize: