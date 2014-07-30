  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog
  4. /
  5. Improved Terminal Output Rendering

Improved Terminal Output Rendering

31 second read

Today we're shipping some updates to the build log output renderer as well as releasing a new version of the terminal gem (v0.3.2). The updates include:

Enhanced rendering of npm output

npm output should now look just like it appears in your terminal. npm install used to look something like this:

Now it looks like this:

There is also some basic support for background colors:

Emoji

Unicode emojis are now supported. Now you can finally give your build scripts more cowbell:

ANSI Art

We've extended the color support to render ANSI art correctly, so you can now render important build information 😉 such as the following example from ansize:

Related posts

Introducing the Scale-Out Delivery Platform: Software Delivery for the AI era

The Delivery First Mindset

Unifying the Buildkite experience, visually

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service