Today we're shipping some updates to the build log output renderer as well as releasing a new version of the terminal gem ( v0.3.2 ). The updates include:

Enhanced rendering of npm output

npm output should now look just like it appears in your terminal. npm install used to look something like this:

Now it looks like this:

There is also some basic support for background colors:

Emoji

Unicode emojis are now supported. Now you can finally give your build scripts more cowbell:

ANSI Art

We've extended the color support to render ANSI art correctly, so you can now render important build information 😉 such as the following example from ansize: