AWS Summit Los Angeles
22 May, 2024
Los Angeles, CA

Join Buildkite at AWS Summit Los Angeles! Hear from us with two speaking slots, and learn how we enable accelerating software delivery for global leaders such as Canva, Anthropic, Slack, Block, Pinterest, Retool, Instacart, Doordash, Airbnb, Wesfarmers, NIB, and more. Meet with technical experts and talk about the future of build automation, testing and package management integrated through AWS offerings.

Meet with our technical experts

Room M8
May 22, 00:00-00:00

Discuss your limitations, workflow problems and tooling integrations with those in the know. Talk about the future of build automation, testing and packagement management integrated through AWS offerings.

Buildkite’s leaders will be available for 1:1 meetings in room M8, please outline your preferred time below and we will be in touch to organise a confirmation soon.

Come listen to our fireside chat with Figma

Patterns for high performance software delivery

Stage TBC
22 May, 00:00-00:00

In this talk AWS will bring together AWS Partner Buildkite with Figma to discuss how to drive improvements across security, cost controls, velocity, scale and team culture through processes, teams & tooling. This chat will unpack empowering innovation in software delivery, impacting culture and preparing for trends such as the avalanche of code GenAI will drive across the industry.

Keith Pitt

Founder and CEO

Come listen to our technical deep dive with Rippling

How Rippling reduced CI/CD costs by 50% with AWS Spot Instances

Stage TBC
22 May, 00:00-00:00

Running your CI pipelines on Spot Instances offers significant savings for CI/CD. But there are speed and developer experience trade-offs if they're not managed appropriately Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

Ken Thompson

VP, Product

Remy de Wolf

Staff Software Engineer

Come visit our booth, in front of the AWS Village area, and meet with our technical expert team to talk about the future of software release and delivery

Keep the discussions going

AWS Summit Sundowner Los Angeles

Sol Agave Los Angeles
22 May, 18:00

We are throwing an AWS Summit Los Angeles Sundowner party and we'd love to have you there!

Enjoy food, food and music in one of Los Angeles’ most sought out venues, Sol Agave

Sol Agave Los Angeles

