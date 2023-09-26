How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to spot instances

Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

Description

Running your CI pipelines on spot instances offers significant savings for CI/CD. But there are speed and developer experience tradeoffs if they're not managed appropriately.

In this webinar, we’ll cover Rippling's approach to optimizing CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances. We’ll talk about:

  • How to evaluate cost savings from switching to spot instances.
  • Why spot instances can be a challenge for CI.
  • Strategies for spot-friendly pipelines and handling outages efficiently.
  • Key tactics for ensuring fast, reliable builds, and excellent developer experience.
  • Build pipeline metrics to watch.

Join us to learn how to apply these strategies to your CI/CD processes. Registration provides access to both the live session and a post-event recording.

