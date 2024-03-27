How Affirm transformed its massive 10GB monorepo from hours to minutes

Learn how one engineering team reduced repository checkout times by over 75% using automated caching

Description

Join us with Brett Davis, Senior Staff Software Engineer at Affirm, as he reveals how their team transformed a massive 10GB monorepo from a bottleneck into a productivity asset. In this technical deep dive, learn how Affirm implemented a caching and pre-warming solution that reduced cold repository checkout times from 10+ minutes to under 45 seconds.

Brett will walk us through the technical architecture behind Affirm's Buildkite implementation, addressing the unique challenges of managing large-scale codebases in a financial technology environment. Learn practical insights on monorepo optimization, from identifying early warning signs to implementing pre-warming solutions that scale with your organization.

In this discussion, we'll cover:

  • How Affirm reduced cold repository checkout times from 10+ minutes to 44 seconds using automated nightly snapshots and S3 caching
  • The trade-offs between monorepo benefits (auditability, compliance, unified workflows) and performance challenges at scale
  • Affirm's decoupled bootstrapping architecture that enables flexible agent configuration without complex CloudFormation updates
  • How emergency hot-fix scenarios became the catalyst for infrastructure investment, turning a 1-hour deployment delay into a 2.5-minute process

Discover how your team could benefit from implementing similar caching and pre-warming solutions to accelerate your own development workflows.

How Tinder built and open-sourced Bazel-diff to transform their CI/CD at scale

Delivering 93% P100 CI time savings by combining Bazel-diff with Buildkite's dynamic pipelines

How Bazel built its CI system on Buildkite

Learn how Bazel built its CI to enable faster, more reliable builds at scale.

How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to spot instances

Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

