Struggling with Jenkins scalability issues? You're not alone. Join us for a technical deep-dive into Faire's journey from managing 20+ Jenkins controllers to a streamlined BuildKite infrastructure that reduced their CI infrastructure failures from 5-25% down to under 0.5%. Join us with Ben Poland, Staff Platform Engineer at Faire, who shares the real challenges, unexpected hurdles, and ultimate success of migrating a complex monorepo environment serving 60+ engineering teams and why their team threw a party to celebrate.

But this isn't just another migration success story—it's a practical talk with actionable insights, hard-learned lessons, and the specific architectural decisions that made the difference. Whether you're drowning in Jenkins maintenance overhead or exploring your CI/CD options, this webinar provides the perspective you need to make informed decisions about your infrastructure future.

What you’ll learn:

The breaking point: How Jenkins scalability issues manifested at Faire, from mysterious 60-second pauses to infrastructure failure rates hitting 25%

Migration strategy: The step-by-step approach to migrating from monolithic Jenkins pipelines to individual BuildKite services

Real-world challenges: Unexpected hurdles including GitHub rate limiting, Kubernetes scaling issues, and the solutions that actually worked

Improving developer experience: How to build self-service CI infrastructure that reduces support burden while improving developer satisfaction to 80-90%

Technical deep-dive: Terraform automation, dynamic pipelines, Git mirroring strategies, and the hybrid architecture advantages of BuildKite

