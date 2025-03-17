Celebrating Faire’s migration from Jenkins to Buildkite

Why this CI/CD transformation deserved a party

Description

Struggling with Jenkins scalability issues? You're not alone. Join us for a technical deep-dive into Faire's journey from managing 20+ Jenkins controllers to a streamlined BuildKite infrastructure that reduced their CI infrastructure failures from 5-25% down to under 0.5%. Join us with Ben Poland, Staff Platform Engineer at Faire, who shares the real challenges, unexpected hurdles, and ultimate success of migrating a complex monorepo environment serving 60+ engineering teams and why their team threw a party to celebrate.

But this isn't just another migration success story—it's a practical talk with actionable insights, hard-learned lessons, and the specific architectural decisions that made the difference. Whether you're drowning in Jenkins maintenance overhead or exploring your CI/CD options, this webinar provides the perspective you need to make informed decisions about your infrastructure future.

What you’ll learn:

  • The breaking point: How Jenkins scalability issues manifested at Faire, from mysterious 60-second pauses to infrastructure failure rates hitting 25%
  • Migration strategy: The step-by-step approach to migrating from monolithic Jenkins pipelines to individual BuildKite services 
  • Real-world challenges: Unexpected hurdles including GitHub rate limiting, Kubernetes scaling issues, and the solutions that actually worked
  • Improving developer experience: How to build self-service CI infrastructure that reduces support burden while improving developer satisfaction to 80-90%
  • Technical deep-dive: Terraform automation, dynamic pipelines, Git mirroring strategies, and the hybrid architecture advantages of BuildKite

Ready to Transform Your CI/CD?

Get the insider perspective on what it takes to migrate from Jenkins to Buildkite’s modern CI/CD infrastructure. Read Ben’s detailed blog about his experience with the migration here

