How Wayfair’s AI Solution Transformed Developer Feedback Loops

Reducing mean time to resolution by 58% across 25,000+ daily builds

Description

Join us with Pushkar Sharan from Wayfair, recent winner of the prestigious DORA award for Embracing Artificial Intelligence, as he shares how his Developer Experience team leveraged Buildkite’s MCP to transform build failure remediation, pushing the boundaries of what a developer feedback loop can look like.

Facing 25,000+ builds per day, where even small failures translate into thousands of lost developer hours, Wayfair's solution combines Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with Buildkite's MCP integration to eliminate productivity drain. This combination became the bridge to push CI insights directly into the developer workflow IDE, allowing developers to receive AI-powered fix recommendations without leaving their coding environment, eliminating costly context switching and capturing organizational knowledge.

The results speak for themselves: Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) dropped from 26 to 10 minutes (a 58% improvement), 12,000+ unnecessary build retries avoided monthly, and developer NPS scores jumping from 4.8 to 8.2. Most impressively, the solution is projected to save 30,000+ engineering hours annually at full adoption.

In this discussion, we'll cover:

  • The solution that earned Wayfair the DORA award for Embracing Artificial Intelligence
  • How Wayfair built a RAG system trained on 2.5+ million past Buildkite build failures and fixes
  • The implementation details of how Buildkite annotations surface AI recommendations via MCP
  • The technical architecture enabling developers to trigger Buildkite builds from their IDE and receive fix recommendations without context switching
  • Security considerations when connecting Buildkite with AI services via OAuth-based token exchange
  • Real-world examples of complex Buildkite build failures automatically remediated through MCP

Discover how Wayfair transformed their Buildkite pipeline from a potential productivity bottleneck into a developer experience advantage, and how your team can implement similar AI-powered improvements to your CI/CD workflow.

Related webinars

How Affirm transformed CI pipelines for its massive 10GB monorepo

34 minutes

How Affirm transformed its massive 10GB monorepo from hours to minutes

Learn how one engineering team reduced repository checkout times by over 75% using automated caching

Headshot of Spriha TuckerHeadshot of Brett Davis

Spriha Tucker and Brett Davis
A thumbnail showing the Buildkite and Tinder logos, and the webinar host Spriha Tucker and guests Connor Wybranowski and Maxwell Elliott.

59 minutes

How Tinder built and open-sourced Bazel-diff to transform their CI/CD at scale

Delivering 93% P100 CI time savings by combining Bazel-diff with Buildkite's dynamic pipelines

Headshot of Spriha TuckerHeadshot of Connor WybranowskiHeadshot of Maxwell Elliott

Spriha Tucker, Connor Wybranowski, and Maxwell Elliott
Fair’s migration from Jenkins to Buildkite

41 minutes

Celebrating Faire’s migration from Jenkins to Buildkite

Why this CI/CD transformation deserved a party

Headshot of Spriha TuckerHeadshot of Ben Poland

Spriha Tucker and Ben Poland

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025