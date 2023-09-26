How Bazel built its CI system on Buildkite

Learn how Bazel built its CI to enable faster, more reliable builds at scale.

Description

Bazel is an open source build tool created by Google, helping achieve fast and reliable builds on large projects such as Tensorflow. Join Philipp to learn about Bazel, why they chose Buildkite for their own CI, Bazel tooling and best practices, and how to use it to speed up your Buildkite pipeline.

Philipp is a Staff Software Engineer at Google. He managed the open-source team of Google's build system Bazel and worked on Bazel for eight years. He loves open-source and working with the community to build a great product and ecosystem.

