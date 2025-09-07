Buildkite Maven Example

This repository is an example of testing and packaging a Maven project using Buildkite. It demonstrates how to run unit tests, build a JAR file, and upload it as a Buildkite artifact.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:

How it works

This example:

Uses Maven to run unit tests and build a JAR package

Uploads the JAR file as a Buildkite artifact

Runs inside Docker using the Docker Compose Buildkite Plugin, or on a local agent with mvn in your $PATH

It also works on the Elastic CI Stack for AWS.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)