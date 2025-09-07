Buildkite Maven Example
This repository is an example of testing and packaging a Maven project using Buildkite. It demonstrates how to run unit tests, build a JAR file, and upload it as a Buildkite artifact.
See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:
How it works
This example:
- Uses Maven to run unit tests and build a JAR package
- Uploads the JAR file as a Buildkite artifact
- Runs inside Docker using the Docker Compose Buildkite Plugin, or on a local agent with
mvnin your
$PATH
It also works on the Elastic CI Stack for AWS.
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)