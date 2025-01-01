Bazel vs Maven

Bazel started as Google's internal build tool called "Blaze," with development beginning in 2006. Google created Blaze as their fourth iteration of internal build systems, designed to handle the massive scale of Google3 (Google's monorepo) containing millions of lines of code across multiple languages.

Google released Bazel publicly in March 2015, entering beta status by September 2015. Bazel 1.0 arrived in October 2019 as the first stable release, with Bazel 8.0 LTS launching in December 2024 as the current long-term support version.