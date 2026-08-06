Customize Git checkout behavior directly in pipeline YAML

You can now configure how the Buildkite agent checks out your source code using a new checkout block in your pipeline YAML. Skip checkout entirely, perform shallow clones, set custom Git flags, and more - all from within your pipeline definition. For example:

Copy checkout: submodules: false steps: - label: "Fast build" command: "make build" checkout: depth: 50 sparse: paths: - src/ - .buildkite/ - label: "Full integration tests" command: "make integration" checkout: submodules: true

The checkout block can be set at both the pipeline level (as a default for all steps) and the step level (to override per step). Previously, customizing checkout behavior required using plugins like Sparse Checkout, Custom Checkout, or Skip Checkout, or setting BUILDKITE_GIT_* environment variables. The native checkout block replaces most of these patterns with a cleaner configuration surface built into the agent.

This feature requires Buildkite Agent v3.136.0 or newer. For the full list of available options, see the Git checkout documentation.