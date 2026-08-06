Customize Git checkout behavior directly in pipeline YAML
You can now configure how the Buildkite agent checks out your source code using a new
checkout block in your pipeline YAML. Skip checkout entirely, perform shallow clones, set custom Git flags, and more - all from within your pipeline definition. For example:
checkout:
submodules: false
steps:
- label: "Fast build"
command: "make build"
checkout:
depth: 50
sparse:
paths:
- src/
- .buildkite/
- label: "Full integration tests"
command: "make integration"
checkout:
submodules: true
The
checkout block can be set at both the pipeline level (as a default for all steps) and the step level (to override per step). Previously, customizing checkout behavior required using plugins like Sparse Checkout, Custom Checkout, or Skip Checkout, or setting
BUILDKITE_GIT_* environment variables. The native
checkout block replaces most of these patterns with a cleaner configuration surface built into the agent.
This feature requires Buildkite Agent v3.136.0 or newer. For the full list of available options, see the Git checkout documentation.
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