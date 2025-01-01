Skip Checkout Buildkite Plugin
Skips the checkout in a Buildkite step, by setting BUILDKITE_REPO to an empty string.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- cultureamp/skip-checkout#v1.0.0: ~
Configuration
This plugin requires no configuration.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To run the linter:
docker-compose run --rm lint
To run shellcheck:
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/mnt" koalaman/shellcheck:stable hooks/**
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request