More Buildkite workflows are available through APIs

To make headless CI practical for AI agents and infrastructure tools, Buildkite now exposes more setup, governance, and troubleshooting operations through REST and GraphQL.

The new coverage spans pipeline creation, organization administration, notification services, hosted agent resources, and artifacts.

It also includes the previously announced REST infrastructure-failure diagnosis improvements, which give automation more context when troubleshooting failed jobs.

Create a valid pipeline sooner

Pipeline creation through REST now rejects requests with missing or blank step configuration, returning actionable validation feedback before a pipeline is created.

Organization administrators can list and inspect existing GitHub, GitHub Enterprise Server, Bitbucket Server, and GitLab Self-Managed repository connections.

New pipeline endpoints inspect, enable, and disable incoming GitHub webhook processing for organizations enrolled in expanded webhook triggers.

Authorizing a new repository provider still starts in the Buildkite interface.

Automate organization administration

New read-only endpoints list and inspect organization audit events using cursor pagination.

Organization administrators can read and update pipeline defaults, manage hosted agent SSH access, public pipeline creation, build exports.

Organization administrators can read and update API IP allowlists, inactive token revocation, and restrictions on user API token creation.

A new endpoint enables Teams for an organization.

Organization invitations can be listed, inspected, created, and revoked, including role, SSO mode, and team assignments.

Organization member roles and SSO requirements can be updated through PATCH /v2/organizations/{org.slug}/members/{user.uuid} .

Manage notifications and GitHub webhook processing

REST clients can list, inspect, create, update, delete, enable, and disable supported organization notification services.

Supported services include webhooks, Slack incoming webhooks, Amazon EventBridge, Datadog, and OpenTelemetry. Slack Workspace and Linear services can be managed through REST after browser-based authorization.

Configure Buildkite hosted agents from code

Custom agent images can be listed, inspected, created, and deleted.

Hosted-agent egress network ranges can be retrieved for firewall and network-policy automation.

Cache volumes can be listed and deleted by tag.

Hosted Git mirror and container cache settings can be read and updated through the clusters API.

These resources let infrastructure automation keep hosted agent images, network rules, and cache settings in sync.

Find the right artifacts faster

Build- and job-level REST artifact lists now support state and path filters before pagination. Path filters support exact matches and glob patterns, making it easier to find specific outputs in large artifact collections.

GraphQL clients can delete artifacts with the artifactDelete mutation.

API reference

For a complete method and path index, see the REST API overview and GraphQL API reference.