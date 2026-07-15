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  5. OAuth application authorizations now appear in the audit log

OAuth application authorizations now appear in the audit log

Organization administrators can now see when a user authorizes an OAuth application to access their organization in the Buildkite audit log.

Each OAUTH_APPLICATION_AUTHORIZED event identifies the user, OAuth application, organization, granted scopes, request IP address, and User Agent. This provides a clearer record of when tools using OAuth—such as the Buildkite CLI and Remote MCP Server—are granted access.

Refreshes of an existing OAuth authorization do not create duplicate authorization events.

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