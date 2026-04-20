Duration threshold monitor for Test Engine Workflows

You can now catch slow tests before they erode build speed with the Duration threshold monitor in Test Engine Workflows!

The Duration threshold monitor tracks how long individual tests take to run, and triggers when the aggregated duration over a sliding window crosses a configured threshold.

What's new

Monitor test runtime against a configured threshold using a sliding window

against a configured threshold using a sliding window Full workflow action support including labeling, state management, Slack notifications, and Linear issue tracking

including labeling, state management, Slack notifications, and Linear issue tracking Tag-based filtering to scope the monitor to specific branches, suites, or test groups

Learn more about the Duration threshold monitor in our documentation.