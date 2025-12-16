New incident plugins released

We've just released two new incident management plugins that allow you to integrate your Buildkite pipelines with PagerDuty and Incident.io.

PagerDuty plugin

The PagerDuty plugin can be configured to check the status of a single job, or an entire build. If the job or build fails, the plugin will create a PagerDuty incident of whatever severity you specify.

Incident.io plugin

The Incident.io plugin can be configured to check the status of a job. Like the PagerDuty plugin, it will create an incident if the job fails. The Incident.io plugin accepts any of the custom severity levels you may have defined in Incident.io, and can optionally fill out the incident name and summary for you, as well as specify whether the incident Slack channel should be public or private.

Follow the links above for complete usage information for each of these plugins. Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com.