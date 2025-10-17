  1. Resources
Incident.io Buildkite Plugin Build status

Automatically create Incident.io incidents when Buildkite jobs fail.

Features

  • ๐จ Automatic incident creation when jobs fail
  • ๐ Customizable incident details - include custom details to your incident summary
  • ๐ Buildkite annotations - creates annotations with direct links to Incident.io incidents
  • ๐ Secure credential handling - uses environment variables for api keys
  • โ๏ธ Customizable severity levels - choose whichever severity have been defined in your Incident.io account

Required Configuration

INCIDENTIO_API_KEY (string)

The Incident.io API key for your organization to utilise Incident.ioโs API.

If you need to create one, follow Incident.ioโs guide to create your first incident using API. Use your preferred secret management method to store the key securely.

secrets:
  - INCIDENTIO_API_KEY # Retrieve Buildkite Secrets created using Buildkite Interface

steps:
  # OR use Buildkite Secrets plugin to retrieve your key
  - label: "๐ Fetch Incident.io Credentials"
    key: "fetch-incidentio-secrets"
    plugins:
      - secrets#v1.0.2:
          env:
            INCIDENTIO_API_KEY: incidentio-api-key
    command: "./run-tests.sh"

severity-name (string)

Your Incident.io severity name. Possible severity names in your Incident.io organisation: SEV-5, SEV-1, etc

Optional Configuration

incident-name (string)

A brief explanation of the incident. If not provided, Incident.io will auto generate a random name for your incident.

incident-summary (string)

Detailed description of the incident. If not provided, the incident will be created without a summary.

incident-channel-mode (string)

Whether the incident should be open to anyone in your Slack workspace (public), or invite-only (private). If not provided, the incident will be created with the default channel mode.

Options: public, private
Default: public

Complete Example

steps:
  - label: "๐งช Tests"
    command: "./run-tests.sh"
    plugins:
      - secrets#v1.0.0:
          env:
            INCIDENTIO_API_KEY: incidentio-api-key
      - incidentio#v1.0.0:
          severity-name: "SEV-1"
          incident-name: "Test Incident"
          incident-summary: "CI tests have failed"

How It Works

  1. Hook Execution: The plugin runs as a post-command hook at the end of your command
  2. Failure Detection: Checks the current commandโs exit status to determine if thereโs a failure
  3. Incident Creation: If a failure is detected, send a POST request to Incident.ioโs Create Incidents v2 API
  4. Annotation: Creates a Buildkite annotation with incident details and a direct link to the Incident.io incident

Requirements

  • Bash
  • curl (for API calls)
  • jq (for JSON parsing)
  • Incident.io API key
  • Buildkite agent with access to make HTTPS requests to api.incident.io

Compatibility

Elastic StackAgent Stack K8sHosted (Mac)Hosted (Linux)Notes
โโโโRequires curl and jq
  • โ Fully supported
  • โ ๏ธ Partially supported
  • โ Not supported

๐ฉโ๐ป Contributing

  1. Follow the patterns established in this template
  2. Add tests for new functionality
  3. Update documentation for any new options
  4. Ensure shellcheck passes (fix issues, donโt just disable checks - disabling should be done very seldomly and with team documentation/agreement)
  5. Test with the plugin tester

Developing

Run all tests:

docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-tester

Validate plugin structure:

# Replace 'your-plugin-name' with your actual plugin name
docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter --id your-plugin-name --path /plugin

Run shellcheck:

shellcheck hooks/* tests/* lib/*.bash lib/modules/* lib/providers/*

๐ License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

