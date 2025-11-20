New Test monitor for Test Engine Workflows

You can now detect and manage newly introduced tests with the New Test monitor in Test Engine Workflows!

The New Test monitor automatically detects newly introduced tests to your test suite. By triggering appropriate actions to track and validate the performance of new tests, you can proactively manage these new tests and ensure you're not introducing flaky tests into your test suite.

What's new

Detect newly introduced tests in your test suite automatically

in your test suite automatically Full workflow action support including labeling, state management, Slack notifications, and Linear issue tracking

including labeling, state management, Slack notifications, and Linear issue tracking Tag-based filtering to trigger actions only for new tests with specific tags

Learn more about the New Test monitor in our documentation.