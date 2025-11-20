  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. New Test monitor for Test Engine Workflows

New Test monitor for Test Engine Workflows

You can now detect and manage newly introduced tests with the New Test monitor in Test Engine Workflows!

The New Test monitor automatically detects newly introduced tests to your test suite. By triggering appropriate actions to track and validate the performance of new tests, you can proactively manage these new tests and ensure you're not introducing flaky tests into your test suite.

What's new

  • Detect newly introduced tests in your test suite automatically
  • Full workflow action support including labeling, state management, Slack notifications, and Linear issue tracking
  • Tag-based filtering to trigger actions only for new tests with specific tags

Learn more about the New Test monitor in our documentation.

Naufan

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons
  11. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025