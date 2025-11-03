  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. New golangci-lint plugin released

New golangci-lint plugin released

Running golangci-lint is now even simpler, with the release of the golangci-lint plugin for linting and formating Go code in your CI/CD pipeline.

The plugin makes it easy to integrate Go code quality checks into your Buildkite pipelines with minimal configuration. It runs golangci-lint using Docker by default, but can also use a local binary if preferred.

Basic usage

Add the plugin to your pipeline with minimal configuration:

steps:
  - label: "Go Lint"
    plugins:
      - golangci-lint#v1.0.0: ~

For complete documentation and all available options, see the golangci-lint plugin.

Ben

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons
  11. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025