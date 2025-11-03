New golangci-lint plugin released

Running golangci-lint is now even simpler, with the release of the golangci-lint plugin for linting and formating Go code in your CI/CD pipeline.

The plugin makes it easy to integrate Go code quality checks into your Buildkite pipelines with minimal configuration. It runs golangci-lint using Docker by default, but can also use a local binary if preferred.

Basic usage

Add the plugin to your pipeline with minimal configuration:

steps: - label: "Go Lint" plugins: - golangci-lint#v1.0.0: ~

For complete documentation and all available options, see the golangci-lint plugin.