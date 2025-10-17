  1. Resources
Template Buildkite Plugin Build status

A Buildkite plugin for something awesome

Getting started

  1. Update plugin name: Change YOUR_PLUGIN_NAME in lib/plugin.bash
  2. Customize configuration: Modify plugin.yml for your options
  3. Add your logic: Implement features in hooks/command
  4. Use modules: For complex plugins, add modules in lib/modules/
  5. Test thoroughly: Add tests in tests/ directory

Architecture

  • hooks/command: Main execution logic
  • lib/shared.bash: Common utilities and logging
  • lib/plugin.bash: Configuration reading helpers
  • lib/modules/: Optional feature modules for complex plugins
  • hooks/environment: Optional early setup (for complex plugins only)

See DEVELOPMENT.md for detailed development guidelines.

Options

These are all the options available to configure this plugin’s behaviour.

Required

mandatory (string)

A great description of what this is supposed to do.

Optional

optional (string)

Describe how the plugin behaviour changes if this option is not specified, allowed values and its default.

numbers (array)

An array of numeric values for processing. Each element must be a number.

enabled (boolean)

Enable or disable a specific feature. Defaults to false.

config (object)

Configuration object with key-value pairs.

config.host (string, required)

The hostname or IP address to connect to.

config.port (number, optional)

The port number to use for the connection. Defaults to 1234.

config.ssl (boolean, optional)

Whether to use SSL/TLS for the connection. Defaults to true.

timeout (number)

Timeout value in seconds. Must be between 1 and 60 seconds.

Examples

Basic usage

Minimal configuration with just the required option:

steps:
  - label: "🔨 Basic plugin usage"
    command: "echo processing"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "required-value"

With optional parameters

Adding optional configuration:

steps:
  - label: "🔨 Plugin with options"
    command: "echo processing with options"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "required-value"
          optional: "custom-value"
          timeout: 45

Array processing

Handling arrays of values:

steps:
  - label: "🔨 Array processing"
    command: "echo processing numbers"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "required-value"
          numbers: [1, 2, 3, 5, 8]

Feature toggles

Using boolean flags to control behavior:

steps:
  - label: "🔨 Feature enabled"
    command: "echo enhanced processing"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "required-value"
          enabled: true

Complex configuration

Using nested configuration objects:

steps:
  - label: "🔨 Complex config"
    command: "echo connecting to service"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "required-value"
          config:
            host: "api.example.com"
            port: 8080
            ssl: false

Secrets and environment variables

Secure handling of secrets using environment variables:

steps:
  - label: "🔨 Using secrets"
    command: "echo authenticated processing"
    plugins:
      - secrets#v1.0.0:
          MY_SECRET_TOKEN: secret_key_in_buildkite_secrets
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "required-value"
          optional: "MY_SECRET_TOKEN"  # Pass env var name instead of secret value

In the plugin code, use ${!config_value} to get the secret value from the environment variable name.

Debug mode

Enabling verbose logging for troubleshooting:

steps:
  - label: "🔨 Debug mode"
    command: "echo detailed processing"
    plugins:
      - template#v1.0.0:
          mandatory: "required-value"
    env:
      BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DEBUG: "true"

Compatibility

Elastic StackAgent Stack K8sHosted (Mac)Hosted (Linux)Notes
????n/a
  • ✅ Fully supported (all combinations of attributes have been tested to pass)
  • ⚠️ Partially supported (some combinations cause errors/issues)
  • ❌ Not supported

👩‍💻 Contributing

  1. Follow the patterns established in this template
  2. Add tests for new functionality
  3. Update documentation for any new options
  4. Ensure shellcheck passes (fix issues, don’t just disable checks - disabling should be done very seldomly and with team documentation/agreement)
  5. Test with the plugin tester

Developing

Run all tests:

docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-tester

Validate plugin structure:

# Replace 'your-plugin-name' with your actual plugin name
docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter --id your-plugin-name --path /plugin

Run shellcheck:

shellcheck hooks/* tests/* lib/*.bash lib/modules/* lib/providers/*

📜 License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

