  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Jenkins Pipeline Translation in Migration Tool

Jenkins Pipeline Translation in Migration Tool

You can now bring your Jenkins pipelines over to Buildkite even faster! Our migrate tool now supports pasting in your declarative or Groovy Jenkinsfile and will automatically translate it into Buildkite steps.

This makes it simple to:

  • Copy an existing Jenkins pipeline
  • Instantly see the equivalent Buildkite pipeline steps
  • Speed up migrations with less manual rewriting

Migrate from a Jenkins pipeline to a Buildkite pipeline

👉 Try it out in the Migrate Tool
📖 See the documentation

Ben

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons
  11. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025