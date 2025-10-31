Jenkins Pipeline Translation in Migration Tool

You can now bring your Jenkins pipelines over to Buildkite even faster! Our migrate tool now supports pasting in your declarative or Groovy Jenkinsfile and will automatically translate it into Buildkite steps.

This makes it simple to:

Copy an existing Jenkins pipeline

Instantly see the equivalent Buildkite pipeline steps

Speed up migrations with less manual rewriting

👉 Try it out in the Migrate Tool

📖 See the documentation