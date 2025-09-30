We’re excited to introduce a new feature in Test Engine: Workflows!

Workflows surface qualitative insights about your test suite that can be hard to extract from raw execution data alone. They let you create custom mappings between the observations Test Engine makes about your tests and the actions you want to take in response. With workflows, teams can streamline their testing process, detect flaky tests with greater precision, and boost productivity through automation.

🆕 What’s new

Detect flaky tests with multiple heuristics: Identify unreliable tests with three detection models — passed on retry, transition count, and probabilistic flakiness score.

Identify unreliable tests with three detection models — passed on retry, transition count, and probabilistic flakiness score. Fine-grained control: Create separate workflows for different test types, teams, or environments to match the way your organization works.

Create separate workflows for different test types, teams, or environments to match the way your organization works. Customizable test management: Turn flaky test detection into immediate actions. Automatically label tests and change test states.

Turn flaky test detection into immediate actions. Automatically label tests and change test states. Notifications: Send notifications about flaky tests via webhooks and Slack. Enrich Slack messages with test metadata.

Send notifications about flaky tests via webhooks and Slack. Enrich Slack messages with test metadata. Issue tracking : Manage the resolution of flaky tests by integrating with your external issue tracker, and track its progress.

: Manage the resolution of flaky tests by integrating with your external issue tracker, and track its progress. Linear integration: Automatically create Linear issues for flaky tests. All issues appear directly in the test view for easy tracking and follow-up.

How to get started

Workflows are included in Test Engine and available to try today. Customers on Pro and Enterprise tiers can currently use up to 3 workflows per suite.

Watch the demo or read the docs to learn more.

Happy testing!