Enhanced filtering and layout improvements in Test Engine

We've enhanced the Test Engine UI with new filtering capabilities and layout improvements. This bring improved flexibility to your ability to analyze test metrics.

Enhanced filtering throughout Test Engine

The new filter component has been uplifted to give you easier access to all relevant filters. You can now filter test executions by:

- Filter tests that are muted or skipped

Result - Filter test executions by passed or failed result

- Filter tests that have specific labels

Tags - Filter test executions with specific set of tags

These filters are now available across:

Suite Summary page

Run details page

Test details page

Pipeline build page

Smarter metric insights

Metric cards in the Suite Summary, Run details, and Test details pages now reflect your selected filters, giving you instant insights into metrics for the tests that matter most.

Consistent column selection

We've brought the layout from the Tests page to the Run details page and Pipeline build page. You can now select which columns to display in the test results table, making it easier to focus on the information that matters most to you.