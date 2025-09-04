Enhanced filtering and layout improvements in Test Engine
We've enhanced the Test Engine UI with new filtering capabilities and layout improvements. This bring improved flexibility to your ability to analyze test metrics.
Enhanced filtering throughout Test Engine
The new filter component has been uplifted to give you easier access to all relevant filters. You can now filter test executions by:
- Branch - Filter tests that were executed on a specific branch
- State - Filter tests that are muted or skipped
- Result - Filter test executions by passed or failed result
- Owner - Filter tests owned by specific teams
- Label - Filter tests that have specific labels
- Tags - Filter test executions with specific set of tags
These filters are now available across:
- Suite Summary page
- Run details page
- Test details page
- Pipeline build page
Smarter metric insights
Metric cards in the Suite Summary, Run details, and Test details pages now reflect your selected filters, giving you instant insights into metrics for the tests that matter most.
Consistent column selection
We've brought the layout from the Tests page to the Run details page and Pipeline build page. You can now select which columns to display in the test results table, making it easier to focus on the information that matters most to you.
Naufan
Start turning complexity into an advantage
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.