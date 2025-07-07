  1. Resources
Customize Test Engine Tests View

You can now customize which metrics are displayed in the Tests View to better suit your needs. We've added new metrics to provide deeper insights into your test performance to help you make more informed decisions about your tests.

Customize Tests View metrics

Available metrics

  1. Reliability
    The reliability of the test within the selected date range and filters. Calculated as the percentage of 'passed' executions out of all 'passed' and 'failed' executions.

  2. Average duration
    The average time taken to execute the test within the selected date range and filters.

  3. Executions 🆕
    The number of times the test was executed within the selected date range and filters, grouped by result.

  4. Total duration 🆕
    The cumulative time spent on all test executions within the selected date range and filters.

  5. Passed on retry 🆕
    The number of times the test reported both 'failed' and 'passed' results on the same commit SHA within the selected date range and filters.

  6. Latest passed on retry 🆕
    The most recent occurrence where the test reported both 'failed' and 'passed' results on the same commit SHA within the selected date range and filters.

Saving the customizations

Building on top of our Saved views, you can also save your customizations to tailor the view to your specific workflow.

Naufan

