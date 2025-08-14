We've updated the GitHub app used for authentication
Following on from our GitHub app rename, we’ve updated the GitHub app used for user authentication with Buildkite.
This will only affect new signups and users that have previously authenticated using GitHub, as you’ll now be prompted to re-authorize.
No additional permissions are being requested and this will have no impact on existing repository providers connected to your organization or GitHub SSO authentication.
Chris
Start turning complexity into an advantage
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.