Granular block step permissions using allowed_teams
You can now specify which teams are allowed to unblock a build, or submit an input step, using the
allowed_teams field.
With this new field, you can separate the permission to create a build from the permission to unblock a build, allowing you to create more flexible access control policies.
For example, you may want to allow all engineers to create a build in your infrastructure pipeline, but only allow your platform engineering team to apply the changes:
steps:
- label: "Plan"
command: "terraform init && terraform plan -input=false -out=tfplan"
plugins:
- artifacts:
upload: "tfplan"
- block: "Apply changes?"
allowed_teams: ["platform-engineering"]
- label: "Apply"
command: "terraform apply -input=false tfplan"
plugins:
- artifacts:
download: "tfplan"
The
allowed_teams field is also available on input steps:
steps:
- input: "🔮"
allowed_teams: "wizards"
fields:
- text: "What spell would you like to cast?"
key: "spell-of-the-day"
For more information, see the documentation for block steps and input steps.
