Granular block step permissions using allowed_teams

You can now specify which teams are allowed to unblock a build, or submit an input step, using the allowed_teams field.

With this new field, you can separate the permission to create a build from the permission to unblock a build, allowing you to create more flexible access control policies.

For example, you may want to allow all engineers to create a build in your infrastructure pipeline, but only allow your platform engineering team to apply the changes:

steps: - label: "Plan" command: "terraform init && terraform plan -input=false -out=tfplan" plugins: - artifacts: upload: "tfplan" - block: "Apply changes?" allowed_teams: ["platform-engineering"] - label: "Apply" command: "terraform apply -input=false tfplan" plugins: - artifacts: download: "tfplan"

The allowed_teams field is also available on input steps:

steps: - input: "🔮" allowed_teams: "wizards" fields: - text: "What spell would you like to cast?" key: "spell-of-the-day"

For more information, see the documentation for block steps and input steps.