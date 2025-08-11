  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Granular block step permissions using allowed_teams

Granular block step permissions using allowed_teams

You can now specify which teams are allowed to unblock a build, or submit an input step, using the allowed_teams field.

With this new field, you can separate the permission to create a build from the permission to unblock a build, allowing you to create more flexible access control policies.

For example, you may want to allow all engineers to create a build in your infrastructure pipeline, but only allow your platform engineering team to apply the changes:

steps:
  - label: "Plan"
    command: "terraform init && terraform plan -input=false -out=tfplan"
    plugins:
      - artifacts:
          upload: "tfplan"

  - block: "Apply changes?"
    allowed_teams: ["platform-engineering"]

  - label: "Apply"
    command: "terraform apply -input=false tfplan"
    plugins:
      - artifacts:
          download: "tfplan"

The allowed_teams field is also available on input steps:

steps:
  - input: "🔮"
    allowed_teams: "wizards"
    fields:
      - text: "What spell would you like to cast?"
        key: "spell-of-the-day"

For more information, see the documentation for block steps and input steps.

David

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025