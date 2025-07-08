Improved Flaky Test Management in Test Engine

We're excited to share that Test Engine has rolled out a new and improved way to manage flaky tests! Utilizing customizable columns we have moved flaky tests into a new saved view.

This change gives you power to customize the views that matter most to you. 🚀

What's New

"Flaky" Saved View:

View all actively flaky tests in one place. Flaky tests are now clearly labeled, making it easier to filter and manage them at a glance.

Remove the Flaky Label:

If you've fixed a flaky test, simply remove the flaky label from its test page. This automatically updates your Flaky saved view.

Team-Based Filtering:

Use the new Ownership filter to view all tests owned by your team(s). You can save this view for quick access anytime.