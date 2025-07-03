Mac Hosted Agents Now Running on M4 Pro Hardware

All macOS workloads on Buildkite hosted agents have recently been upgraded to run on Apple’s latest M4 Pro generation hardware - delivering better price-performance for your CI builds.

The M4 Pro chip delivers meaningful improvements over the previous generation (M2 Pro), including:

Up to 30-45 % faster CPU performance in real-world Xcode builds and test runs

Next-generation GPU architecture for smoother UI testing and graphics-heavy tasks

Higher memory bandwidth for faster access to large codebases and build artifacts

Starting today, we’ve updated our Mac shapes with two new M4-optimized options:

Medium (6x28)

(6x28) Large (12x56)

These new shapes supersede the legacy M2-based shapes, which will be deprecated on July 31. Customers are advised to update any existing queues to use the new M4 shapes ahead of time to avoid disruption.

Enterprise customers : Your account team will reach out to support this transition.

: Your account team will reach out to support this transition. Pro customers: You’ll receive an email shortly with more details and instructions for updating existing queues.

Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com

With super fast startup times, clean ephemeral environments for each job, the latest Xcode updates and developer tools ready to go - and now powered by M4 Pro - Buildkite Hosted Agents for macOS are built for fast, reliable CI at scale.