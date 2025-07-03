Mac Hosted Agents Now Running on M4 Pro Hardware
All macOS workloads on Buildkite hosted agents have recently been upgraded to run on Apple’s latest M4 Pro generation hardware - delivering better price-performance for your CI builds.
The M4 Pro chip delivers meaningful improvements over the previous generation (M2 Pro), including:
- Up to 30-45 % faster CPU performance in real-world Xcode builds and test runs
- Next-generation GPU architecture for smoother UI testing and graphics-heavy tasks
- Higher memory bandwidth for faster access to large codebases and build artifacts
Starting today, we’ve updated our Mac shapes with two new M4-optimized options:
- Medium (6x28)
- Large (12x56)
These new shapes supersede the legacy M2-based shapes, which will be deprecated on July 31. Customers are advised to update any existing queues to use the new M4 shapes ahead of time to avoid disruption.
- Enterprise customers: Your account team will reach out to support this transition.
- Pro customers: You’ll receive an email shortly with more details and instructions for updating existing queues.
Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com
With super fast startup times, clean ephemeral environments for each job, the latest Xcode updates and developer tools ready to go - and now powered by M4 Pro - Buildkite Hosted Agents for macOS are built for fast, reliable CI at scale.
