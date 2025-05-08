Label your tests with Test Engine

You can now label your tests with Buildkite Test Engine!

Labels allow you to:

Organize tests to be more meaningful to your team and organization.

Categorize tests, and therefore, can be used to filter tests within Test Engine.

Labels may be applied to or removed from tests:

Manually through the Buildkite interface.

Automatically through the automatic quarantine or test execution tags features.

Using the REST API.

Start labelling your tests with Test Engine today.