  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Label your tests with Test Engine

Label your tests with Test Engine

You can now label your tests with Buildkite Test Engine!

Labels allow you to:

  • Organize tests to be more meaningful to your team and organization.
  • Categorize tests, and therefore, can be used to filter tests within Test Engine.

Screenshot of labels on a test on build page

Labels may be applied to or removed from tests:

  • Manually through the Buildkite interface.
  • Automatically through the automatic quarantine or test execution tags features.
  • Using the REST API.

Screenshot of labels on a test

Start labelling your tests with Test Engine today.

James

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025