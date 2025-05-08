Label your tests with Test Engine
You can now label your tests with Buildkite Test Engine!
Labels allow you to:
- Organize tests to be more meaningful to your team and organization.
- Categorize tests, and therefore, can be used to filter tests within Test Engine.
Labels may be applied to or removed from tests:
- Manually through the Buildkite interface.
- Automatically through the automatic quarantine or test execution tags features.
- Using the REST API.
Start labelling your tests with Test Engine today.
James
