  Skipped jobs are now hidden by default

Skipped jobs are now hidden by default

To make it easier to see which jobs were run in a build and which ones were skipped, we’ve updated build pipelines to hide skipped jobs by default ✨

No more seeing a disabled 🚀 step in a pull requests’s build pipeline 👏

If you want to see what jobs were skipped you can use the “Show skipped jobs” button on the right hand side of the pipeline 👀

show-skipped-jobs-button.png

Once you’ve shown the skipped jobs you can hover over them to see why they were skipped:

skipped-reason.png

We’ve also added the ability to add branch filter patterns to block steps so you can hide these too (and a new skip property to manually skip a step):

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
steps:
  - command: ".buildkite/tests.sh"

  - command: ".buildkite/lint.sh"
    skip: "Linting is currently broken, skipping for now"

  - block: "Deploy to production"
    branches: "master"

  - command: ".buildkite/deploy.sh"
    branches: "master"

For more examples check out the updated Build Pipelines agent documentation and the Uploading Build Pipelines guide.

