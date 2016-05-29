To make it easier to see which jobs were run in a build and which ones were skipped, we’ve updated build pipelines to hide skipped jobs by default ✨

No more seeing a disabled 🚀 step in a pull requests’s build pipeline 👏

If you want to see what jobs were skipped you can use the “Show skipped jobs” button on the right hand side of the pipeline 👀

Once you’ve shown the skipped jobs you can hover over them to see why they were skipped:

We’ve also added the ability to add branch filter patterns to block steps so you can hide these too (and a new skip property to manually skip a step):

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 steps: - command: ".buildkite/tests.sh" - command: ".buildkite/lint.sh" skip: "Linting is currently broken, skipping for now" - block: "Deploy to production" branches: "master" - command: ".buildkite/deploy.sh" branches: "master"

For more examples check out the updated Build Pipelines agent documentation and the Uploading Build Pipelines guide.