  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog

These fundamental articles on DevOps concepts are perfect for increasing your understanding of modern IT practices. Walk through entries on continuous integration, incident management, and SRE principles to learn how to ship better software faster.

Once you know the fundamentals, check out our best practice posts showing off industry standards.

8 minute read

Incident reviews: Looking beyond the root cause

Simplify, but don't oversimplify. Allow for nuance and complexity in post-incident reviews by using the Cynefin framework and telling stories.

Headshot of Patrick RobinsonHeadshot of Michael Belton

Patrick Robinson and Michael Belton

5 minute read

Buildkite plugins, Docker, and shared environment variables

This blog covers some of the things you'll need to know to have your plugins share environment variables in Docker.

Headshot of Lizette RabuyaHeadshot of Mel Kaulfuss

Lizette Rabuya and Mel Kaulfuss

8 minute read

Applying SRE Principles to CI/CD

Slow, unreliable CI/CD? Learn how to use SLOs, SLIs, and Error Budgets to maintain focus, prioritize effort, and rebuild developer trust in CI/CD.

Headshot of Mel Kaulfuss

Mel Kaulfuss

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service