These fundamental articles on DevOps concepts are perfect for increasing your understanding of modern IT practices. Walk through entries on continuous integration, incident management, and SRE principles to learn how to ship better software faster.
Once you know the fundamentals, check out our best practice posts showing off industry standards.
8 minute read
Simplify, but don't oversimplify. Allow for nuance and complexity in post-incident reviews by using the Cynefin framework and telling stories.
Patrick Robinson and Michael Belton
5 minute read
This blog covers some of the things you'll need to know to have your plugins share environment variables in Docker.
Lizette Rabuya and Mel Kaulfuss
