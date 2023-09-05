September 2023 ReleaseIncoming. Package delivery.
We started with CI/CD Pipelines, then we added Test Analytics—now we’re adding Package Management. Register for early access.
Built-in support for NPM, Apt, Maven, RPM, RubyGems, PyPI, Helm, Alpine, and Docker with even more coming in 2024.
Our hybrid approach of splitting storage from orchestration gives you all the security benefits of an On-Prem setup in the Cloud.
We’re extending support of the Buildkite CLI with repository and package management features.
Want to know when the last time a package was downloaded and by who? We’ve got a report for that. We track every upload and download, giving you detailed reporting and usage analysis.
Point your applications at mirrors of upstream registries giving you a single place to monitor all dependencies in and out of your codebase. Export organization-wide SBOMs making auditors and security teams happy.
Adopt the SLSA framework today with support for signing and verifying the integrity of packages. Report back checks from internal or external systems with REST or GraphQL APIs.
Apply granular access controls and permissions to limit who can manage and distribute packages. Restrict access with SSO, 2FA, SCIM. SOC2 Type II compliant.